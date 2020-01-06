these-patriots-will-become-free-agents

It’s well known that Patriots franchise quarterback Tom Brady will into free agency come March, having signed just a one-year contract back in August. But there are 18 other players whose contracts are also set to expire, including a 2019 Pro Bowl selection and defensive stat leader.

The list is comprised of eight offensive players, eight defensive players, and three special teamers.

Here are the Patriots who will hit free agency this offseason:

Tom Brady, quarterback Devin McCourty, safety Kyle Van Noy, linebacker Matthew Slater, special teams Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver Nate Ebner, special teams Jamie Collins, linebacker Danny Shelton, defensive tackle Nick Folk, kicker Marshall Newhouse, offensive tackle Joe Thuney, guard Ben Watson, tight end Shilique Calhoun, edge rusher James Ferentz, guard/center Ted Karras, center Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Three players will also enter restricted free agency: