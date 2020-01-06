Home NEWS These Patriots will become free agents

These Patriots will become free agents

By
Mary Smith
-
7
0
these-patriots-will-become-free-agents

It’s well known that Patriots franchise quarterback Tom Brady will into free agency come March, having signed just a one-year contract back in August. But there are 18 other players whose contracts are also set to expire, including a 2019 Pro Bowl selection and defensive stat leader.

The list is comprised of eight offensive players, eight defensive players, and three special teamers.

Here are the Patriots who will hit free agency this offseason:

  1. Tom Brady, quarterback
  2. Devin McCourty, safety
  3. Kyle Van Noy, linebacker
  4. Matthew Slater, special teams
  5. Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver
  6. Nate Ebner, special teams
  7. Jamie Collins, linebacker
  8. Danny Shelton, defensive tackle
  9. Nick Folk, kicker
  10. Marshall Newhouse, offensive tackle
  11. Joe Thuney, guard
  12. Ben Watson, tight end
  13. Shilique Calhoun, edge rusher
  14. James Ferentz, guard/center
  15. Ted Karras, center
  16. Elandon Roberts, linebacker

Three players will also enter restricted free agency:

  1. Keionta Davis, defensive end (restricted free agent)
  2. Jermaine Eluemunor, guard (restricted free agent)
  3. Adam Butler, defensive tackle (restricted free agent)

Close

The latest updates from all of Boston’s sports teams.

Thanks for signing up!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here