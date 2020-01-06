these-patriots-will-become-free-agents

It’s well known that Patriots franchise quarterback Tom Brady will into free agency come March, having signed just a one-year contract back in August. But there are 18 other players whose contracts are also set to expire, including a 2019 Pro Bowl selection and defensive stat leader.
The list is comprised of eight offensive players, eight defensive players, and three special teamers.
Here are the Patriots who will hit free agency this offseason:
- Tom Brady, quarterback
- Devin McCourty, safety
- Kyle Van Noy, linebacker
- Matthew Slater, special teams
- Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver
- Nate Ebner, special teams
- Jamie Collins, linebacker
- Danny Shelton, defensive tackle
- Nick Folk, kicker
- Marshall Newhouse, offensive tackle
- Joe Thuney, guard
- Ben Watson, tight end
- Shilique Calhoun, edge rusher
- James Ferentz, guard/center
- Ted Karras, center
- Elandon Roberts, linebacker
Three players will also enter restricted free agency:
- Keionta Davis, defensive end (restricted free agent)
- Jermaine Eluemunor, guard (restricted free agent)
- Adam Butler, defensive tackle (restricted free agent)
