These Neha Kakkar's songs have more than 50M views on YouTube, check out

Let’s not hype the fact that Neha Kakkar is an amazing singer because we all know and agree to the fact that she is. She has a number of admirers and knows perfectly well how to raise ballyhoo among the masses with her peppy voice.

Neha Kakkar is the most admired singer in the industry. She has a huge number of followers on social media. And hence it would be easy-peasy for her to gain more than 50 millions of hearts from the viewers. Well, that’s not just because of her amazing voice but also because of her bubbly persona, she is a crowd-pleaser.

Here are a few of her hit tracks that have hit more than a million views from the audience and are loved

Garmi, Street Dancer 3D (194M)

Coca Cola, Luka Chuppi (431M)

Dilbar, Satyameva Jayate (723M)

Kala Chashma, Baar Baar Dekho (622M)

O Saki Saki, Batla House (139M)

Isn’t Neha Kakkar truly incredible? She deserves all the admiration towards her.