Mohammed Rafi is one of the greatest and most influential singers ever of the Indian subcontinent who had a notable voice. And there will be no match for the legend.

We all know that Mohammed Rafi has influenced a handful number of singers from Sonu Nigam to Mahendra Kapoor and many more and still is the source of inspiration for numerous aspiring singers. He was very influential and majorly known for his notable voice versatility and range of songs. Majorly has his name for the ability to mold his voice to the person and style of an actor’s lip-syncing the song on-screen in the movie. A voice to it’s finest.

1. Din Dhal Jahe Haye

2. Yeh Reshmi Zulfein

3. Bekhudi Mein Sanam

4. Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho

5. Ek Raasta Do Rahil

6. Mang Ke Saath Tumahara

Well there’s no doubt as to there is no other as Mohammed Rafi and there will never be one. He is the only one to have had touched not just our hearts but our souls through his voice.