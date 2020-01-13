these-malteser-chocolate-biscuits-look-absolutely-amazing

We know it’s January and we’re supposed to be eating clean and being virtuous – but there’s a limit.

And these brand new Malteser chocolate biscuits are the limit. We need fifty packs of them, stat.

Life is too short to spend it snacking on carrot sticks, and these light, crispy, chocolatey biscuits are perfect for your 11 am cup of tea.

Coated in creamy milk chocolate, the biscuit inside is crunchy and sweet – with the trademark lightness that Malteser fans have come to expect.

Taking the classic Malteser sphere shape and transforming it into three flat bobbles, creates the perfect dunkable biscuit. And we can’t wait to try one.

This isn’t the first time a Malteser spin off has taken the UK by storm – we all love the Malteaster bunnies and the Merryteser reindeers, and of course the Malteser ice cream is unrivaled.

And these new biscuits are crunchy enough and snappable enough to keep the hardcore fans happy.

The biscuits are currently available at Asda, and they cost £1.49 for a pack of five – but we reckon we would polish off five in no time.

They’ll also be available in Sainsbury’s and Tesco from March, so there will be plenty of opportunity to stock up on your new favourites.

