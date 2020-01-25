these-lip-balms-are-made-from-surplus-fruit-to-help-reduce-food-waste

We all know we need to throw away less – the UK currently produces 10.2 million tonnes of food waste annually.

So one company is taking surplus fruit and turning it into something else.

FRUU makes lip balms and colour balms that are made from surplus fruit.

The balms come in flavours including avocado, coconut, watermelon, mango, cherry, strawberry, pineapple, pomegranate, lime and lemon and cost £3 each.

They are infused with Aloe Vera, which is calming and hydrating, have no artificial colourants and contain vitamin E.

The colour balms are £5 each and come in a range of eight colours, like a more sustainable lipstick. They contain aloe vera and banana to provide moisture as well as a pop of colour.

FRUU takes fruit that is going off or can’t be sold because it is wonky, or use by-products from the processing of fruit and turn it into the products.

Each lip balm is made from up to 60% fruit-based ingredients, so that’s a lot of food being saved from going to landfill.

The brand explains: ‘Our products are largely made of ingredients extracted and derived from more than 15 different types of nutrient bursting fruits.

‘Most of the ingredients are produced as a by-product of processed fruit waste, which generates vital extra revenue for small fruit farmers.

‘We strive to use the most responsibly-sourced ingredients possible and offer guilt-free sustainable living at the most affordable cost possible.’

All the products are vegan, cruelty-free and made in the UK.

The products are all available online or from Holland & Barrett stores nationwide.

