Experience all of the emotions together when hearing the iconic legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She actually is the best we’ve and can ever have. She’s given some amazing timeless tracks that people all want to pay attention to.

These songs distributed by Lata Mangeshkar will be evergreen and the wonder of her songs could not fade. She’s given songs that could fit every mood and emotion causing you to laugh and cry, happy and sad making her the true melody queen.

We’ve some timeless tracks by Lata Mangeshkar that may never lose its beauty. Because she actually is a genuine melody queen and here are some songs which will help you to experience all emotions simultaneously.

Pairon Mein Bandhan,

Ek Radha Ek Meera,

Babul Pyare,

Kabootar Ja Ja,

Aankhein Khuli,

Jaadu Teri Nazar,

Everybody knows but still again I say it aloud to the truth that Lata Mangeshkar was one hell of a singer and she’ll continually be.