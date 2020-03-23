Erica Fernandes who is popularly known for her role in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kii’ was on a vacation with her fellow actor friends. These Instagram updates are giving us major Travel Goals!



Erica Fernandes, who is impressing her fans with the role of Prerna in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is one of the talented and beautiful actresses of telly Ville. The diva who made her debut with Sony TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is currently on a vacay mode.

Erica, who is also a makeup and travel blogger, has her own YouTube channel named Erica Fernandes, where she shares her beauty tutorials, skincare routines, travel vlogs, and product



reviews. If some of you have missed watching Erica’s videos, here is a compilation of her best YouTube clips that have hit a whopping number of likes from fans.

And if you think that the Maldives is the only destination flooded with stars, take a look at Erica and her actor friends Parth Samthann, Pooja Banerjee and Sahil Anand to the beautiful country of Switzerland.



Also, their pictures at the airport are so fun-filled and let me point out that the airports in Switzerland are absolutely lavish and are no less than a 5-star hotel!

Erica was at the Maldives and to treat her fans, she is sharing all the updates from the picturesque beach country. The actress posted two photos from her holiday and they were sight for sore eyes.



However, the photo which grabbed more eyeballs was the one in which Erica is flaunting her washboard abs in pink and black bikini. Wash off the negativity and bring in a beautiful new day, the caption read.