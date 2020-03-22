these-celebrities-and-public-figures-have-tested-positive-for-coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to echo around the world and the number of confirmed cases increase, celebrities have been encouraging fans to take precautions, some doing so after revealing their own diagnoses.

After Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed they tested positive for the coronavirus, several other stars and public figures have followed suit. Some Hollywood stars have spoken out about their experiences getting tested for the virus, urging fans to practice social distancing, wash their hands, and keep each other safe.

As of March 11, the World Health Organization has declared the virus a pandemic, raising the health emergency to its highest level.

RELATED: Celebrities Urge Fans to Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Here are the celebrities and public figures who have come forward to reveal that they have tested positive for the virus.

The Coronavirus pandemic is unfolding in real time, and guidelines change by the minute. We promise to give you the latest information at time of publishing, but please refer to the CDC and WHO for updates.

Debi Mazar

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The actress announced her coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram. “I have just tested positive for Covid-19. I AM OK!” the 55-year-old captioned a photo of herself sick at home, adding that the rest of her family had an “odd bug” that resembled the seasonal flu about a month ago. “Two weeks later, March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or…Corona?” She was originally tested for the flu, but after the results were negative, Mazar was given a coronavirus test. It came back positive five days later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Cohen

On Friday, March 20, Andy Cohen let his followers know that he tested positive for coronavirus. He let Bravo viewers know that his talk show, Watch What Happens Live, would be on a temporary hiatus while he recovers and thanked medical staff for their hard work.

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” he captioned the selfie. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Colton Underwood

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In an Instagram video, Bachelor alum Colton Underwood shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19. “I became symptomatic a few days ago, and got my test results back today and they are positive. It’s been kicking my ass to put it bluntly,” he said. “The main thing is that I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs with being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down.” He then encouraged fans to take it seriously while emphasizing that he is doing OK.

Advertisement

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The actor revealed on Twitter that he tested positive for coronavirus but was not exhibiting any symptoms. “Stay home people and be pragmatic,” he told fans. “I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Olga Kurylenko

James Bond Quantom of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko revealed she tested positive for coronavirus on Instagram, telling followers, “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kristofer Hivju

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund on Game of Thrones, said he tested positive for the virus, and told fans that he and his family are self-isolating in Norway. “We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he wrote. “There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

Rachel Matthews

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews shared that she has been under quarantine after testing positive for the virus, and said the tests are “INSANELY hard to come by.”

“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms.”

Sophie Trudeau

CHRIS WATTIE/Getty Images

Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus and has remained in isolation. The Prime Minister’s office announced that although he has no symptoms, he will also be in isolation out of precaution.

Advertisement

Kevin Durant

According to the TMZ, Kevin Durant along with four other players on the the Brooklyn Nets have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The Athletic adds that he’s doing fine and that he said, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Indira Varma

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In an Instagram post, Game of Thrones star Indira Varma announced that she had tested positive for coronavirus. “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people,” she wrote.

Charlotte Lawrence

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Singer Charlotte Lawrence said she tested positive for coronavirus, telling followers on Twitter, “I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly.”

“So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages,” she wrote. “This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus. Stay inside. Please. Whether you feel sick or not, stay inside.”

Advertisement

Prince Albert of Monaco

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

According to AP Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus. The palace says he is being treated at Princess Grace Hospital, which is named after his late mother Grace Kelly.

Daniel Dae Kim

Hawaii Five-0 and Lost Daniel Dae Kim says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus. The actor, who also recently starred in Always Be My Maybe, shared his experience fighting the virus in an Instagram video, writing, “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”