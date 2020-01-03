these-are-the-world’s-most-punctual-airlines

It’s been a big day for aviation news.

Earlier today, a list of the safest airlines was revealed and now a roundup of the world’s most punctual has been released.

So if you’re planning a trip for 2020, you might want to keep reading.

Travel data and analytics firm Cirium is behind the list – a company which tracks more than 100,000 flights around the world every day.

Every year it pulls together data for its On-Time Performance Review.

According to the company, a flight is ‘on-time’ if the aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time. So there’s a little leeway.

The report found that Russia’s Aeroflot was the world’s most on-time airline – with 86.7% of its flights operating on time during 2019.

Second place went to Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA), followed by U.S airline Delta Air Lines in third position.

For UK-based airlines, the statistics sadly weren’t as impressive.

The data shows that the best UK airline was Virgin Atlantic – with 78.23% of its flights arriving on time in 2019.

For British Airways, 76.98% were on time, while 76.84% of Ryanair’s flights were punctual.

EasyJet was one of the least punctual UK airlines with 73.78% of flights arriving on time, according to the data.

Perhaps something to consider when booking your next holiday.

Cirium has also drawn up another ranking of the most punctual low-cost carriers.

Japanese airline StarFlyer topped the low-cost list, with 91.4 % of its flights arriving at the expected time.

Fellow Japanese airlines Air Do and Solaseed Air, placed second and third on the list respectively, at 90.42% and 88.05%.

Iberia Express, Viva Air Colombia and Sky Airline were a few other airlines to make it onto the most punctual low-cost list.

Most punctual mainline airlines 1. Aeroflot – 86.7% of flights on time



2. All Nippon Airways – 86.3%



3. Delta Air Lines – 85.7%



4. Azul Brazilian Airlines – 83.5%



5. Japan Airlines – 82.2%



6. Alitalia – 82%



7. Air France – 81.1%



8. Emirates – 81.02%



9. Korean Air – 80.3%



10. SAS – 79.9%





Most punctual low-cost airlines 1. StarFlyer – 91.4% of flights on time



2. Air Do – 90.42%



3. Solaseed Air – 88.05%



4. Iberia Express – 87.05%



5. Viva Air Colombia – 86.94%



6. Sky Airline – 85.53%



7. Jetstar Asia – 85.22%



8. Thai Air Asia – 83.74%



9. Azul – 83.53%



10. Air Baltic – 83.5%

