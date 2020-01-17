these-are-the-top-10-sexual-fetishes-in-the-uk

Valentine’s Day might be around the corner – but today is all about sex.

It’s National Fetish Day, a joyous time to celebrate kinks that Brits love in the bedroom.

Having sexual preferences in the sack is completely normal and nothing to be ashamed about, with the exception being if it’s harmful to others, of course.

From playing with poo to sounding (sliding a metal rod into the urethra) and everything in between, there’s no shortage of fetishes to explore.

In honour of this special occasion, Killing Kittens, a company that organises sex parties for pleasure-seeking people (aren’t we all, really?), has revealed the top 10 fetishes in the UK through a new survey.

Most are fairly common, but some of them might surprise you.

Top of the list is – unsurprisingly – the big whammy: BDSM – with 16% of people claiming that this is their all-time kink.

For those who aren’t familiar with the term, it stands for Bondage/Discipline/Dominance/Submission/Sadism /Masochism, and so covers quite a few different desires in one.

Runner-up for 2020 is having a foot fetish, which as of last night we also know that Love Island’s Finley Tapp is a fan of. If you’re intrigued by the prospect of playing with someone’s trotters, you can check out our helpful guide to feet 101.

Meanwhile exhibitionism, restraints, group sex and latex are all tied for third place.

Interestingly, the study also found that 31% of the 405 participants have always known they were into their particular fetish of choice, while 14% said that they discovered it when having fun with a new lover.

Half of those who took part also said they were comfortable openly chatting to friends about their kinks.





The top 10 fetishes BDSM 16%



Feet 5%



Exhibitionism 4%



Restraints 4%



Group Sex 4%



Latex 4%



Shibari Rope 3.5%



Voyeur 3.5%



Leather 3%



Threesome 2.5%

If you prefer fetishes at the more unusual end of the spectrum, like kissing someone with a gushing nose bleed, don’t fret – you are not alone.

The findings showed that, although less popular as a whole, people also like getting freaky between the sheets with the help of hairbrushes, wellies and flowers.

Others confessed that they have a thing for dimples and being pressed up naked against the cool glass of a tall building, as well as getting paid for sex.

Admittedly, the survey is quite small, but additional findings by Vivastreet, which analysed the most popular Google fetish search terms, revealed similar results.

Over the past 12 months, 90, 500 people searched for BDSM, 74,000 fancied learning more about dogging and 60,500 people asked questions about anal sex.

Feeling inspired? It’s Friday, get frisky.

MORE: The nine sexual wellness trends that will define 2020

MORE: What is the butter churner sex position that Love Island’s Callum says is his favourite?

MORE: You can now buy a koala dildo to support victims of the Australia bush fires