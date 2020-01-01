these-are-predicted-to-be-some-of-the-top-food-trends-in-2020

Happy New Year! 2020 is here.

Last decade saw plenty of new food terms enter our vocabulary – from the cronut to courgetti.

But with a new year and new decade to look forward to, there’s a whole bunch of new things to try.

Review website Yelp has predicted some of the things that are set to big in the food and drink world in the next 12 months.

They looked at words and phrases that were rising in popularity in reviews between 2018 and 2019.

They then narrowed the list down by looking at the mention rate over the last three years to give an idea of trends that are getting bigger and bigger.

Although most of the trends are based on data in the U.S., they’ll hopefully spread across the Atlantic to us too.

Souffle pancakes

A Japanese invention, the fluffy pancakes were first mentioned in a Yelp review in the US last September. Reviews for dishes like souffle pancakes have increased by 156.2% in the last year.

Mocktails

Non-alcoholic spirits are rising in popularity and more and more bars are offering delicious but zero-alcohol drinks. According to Yelp, we should expect more non-alcoholic bars and even happy hours in the coming year.

Floral-infused drinks and dishes

Chrysanthemum and Butterfly Pea Tea are some of the extracts appearing in drinks and dishes, according to Yelp. They found that these floral-infused food and drinks were popular in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Waco, in Texas.

Nashville hot chicken

A speciality in (you’ve guessed it) Nashville, this is fried with a spicy coating and it’s started to appear outside the place where it was created. According to Yelp, mentions of Nashville Hot Chicken popped up everywhere from Louisville, Kentucky to Birmingham, Alabama.

Ube

Yelp says this purple vegetable from the Philippines is the ‘new matcha’. It can be used in everything from ice cream to doughnuts.

Creating healthier comfort food

The trend of swapping carb-heavy components for vegetables is set to continue. Yelp predicts 2002 to be the year of the Cauliflower and say people are increasingly searching for things like cauliflower mashed potatoes and cauliflower pizza.

Alcoholic kombucha

Kombucha was a huge trend last decade and now it’s being spotted on bar menus. Review mentions were up 377% in the last 12 months.

Pineapple bun

A sweet Cantonese pastry that is often served as dim sum, a breakfast bun or a dessert pastry is getting Yelpers talking in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Next level desserts

Yelp predicts Taiyaki ice cream will be big this year. It comes with fish-shaped waffle cones. We stan.

Korean cuisine

Korean food has already grown in popularity but Yelp predicts it’s going to keep getting bigger in the next year.

