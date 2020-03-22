These Amazing Songs Kishore Kumar Sung For Amitabh Bachchan

During 1970 two amazing individuals came and conquered the hearts of masses. For the next two decades, they were the most loved pair of Bollywood. Together Kishore Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan were made to rule the industry and both flourished in their careers.

Kishore Kumar voiced several Amitabh Bachchan movies and that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar. Some of the most amazing tracks sung for Amitabh by Kishore Kumar

1. Dilbar Mere, Satte Pe Satta

2. Mach Gayaa Shor, Khuddaar

3. Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, Don

4. Jahaan Teri Ye Nazar Hai, Kaalia

5. Chhu Kar Mere Manko, Yaraana

6. Manzilen Apni Jagah Hain, Sharaabi

From starting his career as an angry young man in reel life to today Amitabh Bachchan has come a long way and he is one of the most loved living legends. Kishore Kumar, on the other hand, was a guy with many talents. He proved life counts on how you live it and not by numbers. Well, there are many more amazing tracks! So for more stay tuned to iwmbuzz.com and tell us your favorite