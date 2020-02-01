Theresa May hails Brexit victory saying 'we have delivered on the referendum result and kept faith with the people'

The latest headlines in your inbox

Theresa May has tweeted a jubilant message ahead of Britain’s departure from the EU, claiming “we can finally say that we have delivered on the result of the 2016 referendum”.

The former prime minister, who failed three times to get her Brexit deal through Parliament, wrote: “At 11pm tonight, Britain will leave the European Union.

“After more than three years, we can finally say that we have delivered on the result referendum and have kept faith with the British people.”





Mrs May coined the phrase “Brexit means Brexit” but struggled to secure backing from MPs on her withdrawal agreement.

Twitter users were quick to criticise her message, with one responding:” Yes, and all thanks to Boris.”

