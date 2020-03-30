there’s-something-wrong-with-this-nrl-picture

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

It’s time the 16 clubs in the National Rugby League tighten their belts.

The question needs to be asked: are we planning a mission to Mars, researching a cure for cancer or preparing a group of players for 80 minutes of football?

I’m constantly amazed by the number of people employed by these sporting clubs and find myself wondering whether there’s any need for the growing number of support staff.

Let’s face it, the introduction of sports science and big money has resulted in just as many staff as there are players in a 30 man squad, which is absolutely ridiculous.

Admittedly, the game has come a long way since the Kangaroo tours to the UK where the players would board a boat and spend months away from their families, but given the fragility of the finances, it’s time to rethink the roles in clubland.

It’s terrible seeing people lose their livelihoods, however we need to get back to our roots, because we’ve started handing out jobs at footy clubs like chocolate eggs at Easter.

Alan Jones knows a thing or two about success in elite sport after guiding the Wallabies to the Grand Slam in 1984.

Jones was the first person in international rugby to appoint an assistant coach, who joined the existing staff comprising a physio and team manager. He and the Wallabies beat the world with a support staff of three.

Compare that with the 2019 premiership winning Roosters, who employed over 20 staff, including three assistant coaches, three physios, a football manager, football operations assistant, head of high performance, strength and conditioning coach, speed and agility coach, wrestling coach and a video analyst.

I’ve always been a huge fan of Trent Robinson who’s meticulous in his coaching. It must be a full-time job in itself managing the support staff, let alone the playing group.

The AFL also has the same problem, with a recent photo of a coaches box highlighting the number of support staff who are busy watching the game and looking down at their computer screens; you’d be forgiven for thinking it was the press box.

I’ve seen some interesting job titles in my time and I had to laugh at the positions on the staff at Collingwood, like game intelligence manager, senior performance manager, data coordinator, IT systems administrator, performance and strategy manager, leadership and culture manager … the list goes on.

Again, are we fielding a sporting team or working at NASA?

Trent Robinson holds court in the Roosters' sheds after the grand final win, among plenty of staff.

It must be a culture shock for a youngster to join a professional roster, given they’d spend the first week learning everyone’s name and then working out what they do.

I would argue that the number of support staff would leave me dazed and confused.

There is going to be some slicing and dicing over the coming weeks, as the sporting clubs fight their way through this global health crisis and I’d suggest some, if not most of the positions will be made redundant.

We’re in a fight for survival at the moment and the National Rugby League is cutting costs to remain financially viable. The same is happening at the clubs.

If Alan Jones can win a Grand Slam with a support staff of three, I’m sure NRL coaches can do just the same in a 16 club competition.

