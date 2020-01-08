there’s-now-a-fried-indian-butter-chicken-burger-and-we-want-naan-of-it

Although Indian food doesn’t need any revisions, an Australian cafe has created what they’re falling the first fried butter chicken burger.

The monstrous creation has crispy poppadoms and cheesy garlic naan bread between the buns.

Milky Lane café in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, announced the cultural hybrid this week and apparently Aussie food lovers are excited.

The Indian-inspired burger is created using fried chicken that is coated in butter chicken paste and crushed poppadams, which is topped with cheesy garlic naan fingers, coconut vindaloo sauce, mint yoghurt aioli, mango chutney and cucumber.

Pictures of the butter chicken burger have since gone viral on Milky Lane’s social media pages – racking up thousands of comments, likes and shares in a matter of hours.

Those who’ve tasted the thing have given it glowing endorsements. One person wrote: ‘Best thing I’ve ever tasted,’ while another said: ‘I had this today and it was sensational.’

Christian Avant, one of the owners of Milky Lane, said he estimated the burger to come in at around 800 calories.

He said: ‘I have never ever seen a burger with cheesy garlic naan fingers inside it ever. We believe it is definitely a world first.

‘We’ve toyed with the idea of doing an Indian inspired burger for a very long time now and knew that when the time came, it had to be special.

‘For us, the key ingredients had to be butter chicken and cheesy garlic naan bread, the staple of any Indian feed and something that everyone loves.’

Each burger comes with two of the cheesy garlic naan fingers, with cheese oozing out the side.

Christian added: ‘We knew it would hit home with our audience. Who doesn’t love a greasy Indian feed every now and then?’

Milky Lane is known for its recreations on some traditional meals which they roll into burgers and the like.

Recently they toyed with a cheesecake spring roll. And apparently it was one of their highest selling products.

Seriously, what is this naansense?

