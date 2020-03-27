there’s-no-way-we-could-have-predictedspring-2020’s-hottest-hair-colors

When you think of colors like chestnut brown, auburn, and jet black, you may be imagining some shades you want try out come fall. But as it turns out, these are actually some of the hottest hair colors for spring 2020.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. Both L’Oréal Paris Celebrity hairstylist and colorist Jonathan Colombini as well as Emmy-nominated hairstylist Derick Monroe are also into these unconventional colors for the current season. “What makes these colors stand out is that they complement your warmer summer complexion and vibrant wardrobe,” Monroe says. “The right hair color brightens up the face and livens up any style.”

But before you get too excited and rush to dye your hair, the stylist says it’s important to be mindful of any other treatments you’ve done in the past few weeks. “People should always keep in mind how healthy their hair is before coloring, especially if they have any other treatments, such as perms or relaxers, that could affect the health of hair,” he explains.

Colombini adds that it’s also vital to take some time to decide if the color you think you want is actually the right color for you. “Keep in mind the realistic aspect,” he shares. “Does this color suit your skin tones? Are you prepared for the upkeep with your lifestyle?”

If the answer’s yes, then it’s time to get inspired. Discover the hottest hair colors for spring 2020 below.

Chestnut Brown

To get Rashida Jones’ signature color at home, grab a box of Dark and Lovely’s Fade Resistant dye in Brown Sable.

Eggplant

While the idea of having purple hair can be jarring for some, eggplant actually works across a variety of skin tones. If you want your look to really stand out, add the color to a fresh set of single braids.

Auburn

Debra Messing has been the queen of auburn hair for decades. No wonder this color’s in for spring.

Honey Blonde

Both Queen Latifah and Beyoncé have proven that this is the go-to blonde for Black women. But seeing as going lighter can be harsh on natural hair, doing a treatment afterwards is vital. “Curly hair tends to always be on the drier side,” says Colombini. “Follow your color service with a moisturizing hair mask, such as L’Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage-Erasing Balm.”

Jet Black

If there’s one hair color that’s evergreen, it’s none other than jet black.