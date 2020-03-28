there’s-no-looking-back-for-duke-and-duchess-of-sussex-as-the-royal-couple-decides-to-leave-vancouver

Earlier The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as the senior royals and now, the royal couple has decided to leave Vancouver to set up their residence in Los Angeles, which is Meghan’s hometown.

Picture: Instagram

Some sources reported that the couple wanted to be close to the team of Hollywood agents, PRs and business managers along with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and friends. Doria works as a social worker and a yoga instructor.

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the pair are believed to be in lockdown with their ten-month-old child Archie. Harry’ father Prince Charles has been tested positive with coronavirus. The decision taken by the pair stunned everyone in the royal family, as everyone believed him to return to Britain to provide a helping hand and support amid the health crisis happening right now. It is being believed that Meghan is not letting her husband travel to Britain to see Prince Charles amid coronavirus threat. The father-son due last saw each other on March 9 at the Annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

Picture: Getty Images

Another source reported that Harry is all geared up to spend the coming years with his family away from the royal duty. Recently, Meghan narrated a nature documentary on Elephants which will be released on Disney+ on 3rd April 2020. This is known to be the first work she did after the announcement to step down from the royal duties.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that they always had a plan to move to California as their work-life will be focused in the US. Meghan said that they are grateful that they’ll get to spend time with the family.

Let’s wish the couple all the luck for the new beginning in a new place.