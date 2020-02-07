There’s no business like snow business

“I am off the to salt the Cosco parking lot,” said Sidney McManus, who uses a shovel to guide a load of rock salt into his plow on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Snow Pro Truck Equipment in St. Louis County. Besides selling equipment, the company offers salting and plowing services. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis hasn’t faced crippling, heavy snowstorms this year, but a handful of winter weather events — delivering modest amounts of snow, sleet, and ice — have kept local snow removal companies busy.“We’ve had a really good year,” said Theresa White, an office manager at Snow Pro Truck Equipment near Mehlville. “Last year was really good, too.”The south St. Louis County business supplies commercial snow and ice removers with salt, plows, and other equipment, and converts into a hive of activity during episodes of winter weather, when it stays open for 24 hours. One bulldozer scoop at a time, the company has been churning through a barge-load of salt that it purchased, filling up customers’ trucks from a giant mound of the material.But the snow removal industry’s fortunes can weave from feast to famine: Warming trends have made winters more erratic, alternating between snowy and mild. That leaves the nature of the business changing, along with the winters themselves.Employees at Snow Pro are well aware of that hit-or-miss reality.“There’s been a few years where we didn’t even drop a plow,” said Brian Greene, the machinery operator loading trucks with salt on Wednesday, as a wintry mix swept into the area.A recent dry spell even put several local snow removal companies out of business, said Rob McManus, the president of Snow Pro.Still, this year has been pretty busy.“Things are running well,” said Kevin Bergman II, who was picking up salt for local maintenance business Green Rx. The St. Charles-based company focuses on landscaping in warmer months, but in winter, handles snow removal and salt distribution for customers ranging from schools to apartment complexes, QuikTrip gas stations, and the home of Cardinals second baseman, Kolten Wong.Others say this snow season has been about average.“These small, 1- to 3-inch events with sleet, freezing rain and snow, that’s what we’ve seen the most of,” said Carl Bolm, founder and president of BSR Services, a snow and ice management provider based in Maryland Heights. “They cause the most headaches for the clients.”BSR is a year-round specialist in “snow-specific” services for commercial properties. Bolm served as the recent chair of the Snow and Ice Management Association, a national trade group, and was named the 2014 CEO of the Year by Snow Business magazine.He says the company has weathered warm years through “lean and mean” budgeting.In the 1970s, St. Louis saw an average of more than 26 inches of snow per year. But just 18 fell annually from 2010 to 2019. That drop, of more than 31%, was enough to place St. Louis at No. 20 among the nation’s cities with the greatest snow losses, according to a report released Monday by Climate Central, a nonprofit research organization focused on climate change communication.“We seem to not plow as much,” said Bolm, who started in the business 35 years ago. “It seems to me that it has transitioned from less snow events to more rain and sleet.”But climate isn’t the only thing that influences the industry, and warming trends don’t deter industry expectations for growth. Factors such as liability concerns from slip-and-fall accidents help drive spending and “propel new services,” according to the Snow and Ice Management Association, or SIMA, based near Milwaukee.SIMA projects that large retailers will outsource more snow removal work and help boost overall plowing in the next five years.Broader trends in urban growth and development also push industry-wide revenue continually upward, the group says.“The amount of paved surfaces is growing in North America. That means there’s still growth,” said Martin Tirado, the CEO of SIMA.The number of individuals seeking professional certifications — like “Certified Snow Professional” or “Advanced Snow Management” — is also increasing, Tirado said.“This industry is really professionalizing,” he said. “This is a serious business because of the risks involved.”But no matter the swirling change, some, like Bergman, say “good, old-fashioned snow” remains a sentimental favorite.“It takes you back to your childhood and playing in the snow,” he said, standing this week amid the recent wet conditions. “This is all cold and gray, and not as fun.”

