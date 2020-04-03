there’s-never-been-a-better-time-to-play-withyour-unused-eyeshadow-shades

Raise your hand if you’ve ever bought an eyeshadow palette, used a few staple shades until the pots were bone dry, but, without fail, always left few colors untouched.

Don’t worry, most of us are guilty of it. Some of the colors just seem weird and hard to place in the perfect look! But since we’re all under lockdown orders for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to test out all the colors you never imagined yourself wearing before — especially if you’re someone who mostly sticks to neutrals. Besides, bold eyeshadow looks are a big makeup trend for spring 2020, and we don’t see the style going away any time soon.

So whether you’re looking to try something different for your next video chat, you’re crushingly bored and already tried on all your old jeans, or you just want to find new ways to create striking eye makeup looks, go ahead and grab your old palettes and a few brushes. We’re here to give you all the inspiration you’ll need.

Playful Pinks

Pink makeup was all over the NYFW fall/winter 2020 runways this past season, but you don’t need to be a top model to pull it off. This color is gorgeous on deep and light skin tones alike, and can easily ramp up any look.

Go for vivid pinks like the shades found in Fenty Beauty’s Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in Rose or Huda Beauty’s Neon Obsessions Palette in Neon Pink.

Cool Corals

If bright pink isn’t your thing, opting for a coral is a great way to still create a vivid eye. You can re-create this look using colors similar to those found in the Coral Crush Eyeshadow and Pressed Pigment Palette from Violet Voss or by blending the Cheeky and Bold shades from e.l.f.’s Opposites Attract Eyeshadow Palette.

Go for Greens

While bright green may not be a color you’d typically go for when it comes to choosing eyeshadow shades, you may be pleasantly surprised once it’s been applied. Bonus: Green shadow makes brown eyes pop.

Use colors similar to Glossier’s Skywash in Lawn to create your own version of the look, or opt for e.l.f.’s Bite-Size Eyeshadow in Hot Jalapeño for some extra glitz.

Thrilling Turquoise

If you were a fan of The Drew Carey Show back in the day, but Mimi Bobeck’s makeup wasn’t quite your thing, take things down a notch by creating a more subtle look.

Use shades similar to Fluorescent from Urban Decay’s Wired Pressed Pigment Eyeshadow Palette and apply the powder with a skinny angled brush to create abstract lines on your lids. If you don’t have a steady hand, opt for Dior’s Diorshow Liner Star in Pearly Turquoise for a more precise finish.

Basic Blues

Use the same technique as above — but this time, don’t forget to smudge.

Opt for colors similar to NYX’s Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Electroshock if you want a true deep blue feel.

Freestyle Finds

Mix two or more colors to create a subtle, yet striking eye.

No shade suggestions here, this final look is totally up to you to create.