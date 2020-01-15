there’s-already-huge-game-of-thrones-crossover-in-the-lord-of-the-rings-on-amazon-prime

The new Lord Of The Rings television series on Amazon Prime Video already has a huge crossover with Game Of Thrones, and we love to see it.

The main cast for the show has just been confirmed and two stars from the HBO fantasy swapping Westeros for middle-earth are Joseph Mawle and Robert Aramayo.

And if that wasn’t enough, former Game of Thrones producer Bryan Cogman has joined the project as a series consultant.

Mawle played the infamous Benjen Stark for eight episodes, and it was reported last October that he would be taking on the role of a villain in the Lord Of The Rings series.

Meanwhile, Aramayo, who previously starred as young Ned Stark in the sixth and seventh season of Game Of Thrones, will be playing Beldor in the upcoming series after Will Poulter pulled out of the show.

Aramayo featured as Ned in flashback sequences and has also appeared in critically acclaimed films including Nocturnal Animals, and the upcoming The King’s Man – a Kingsman prequel.

Game Of Thrones producer Cogman wrote 11 episodes for the series during its tenure.

His role on the Lord Of The Rings project was mentioned by George R. R. Martin on his blog, where he wrote: ‘Amazon scooped up Bryan Cogman and put him to work on developing shows of his own, as well as helping out on their big Tolkien project.’

Cogman was also one of the writers working on developing a fifth Game of Thrones prequel series, which was announced in 2017.

In April, it was confirmed that this potential series would not be moving forward.

The Lord Of The Rings television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and production will begin in February.

Lord Of The Rings is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in 2021.





