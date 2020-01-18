there-is-a-mystery-deadly-virus-sweeping-through-south-east-asia:-could-it-be-the-next-sars?

“When Mers came into the UK the genetic sequence of the virus had already been shared on the web and the UK was able to confirm it was the same sequence very quickly,” he said.

In 2002 the Chinese were criticised for covering up the outbreak – their approach is more open this time, said Prof Mackay.

“The pace of their discovery and the open reporting of their findings to the world has been phenomenal to this point and they are to be applauded for that.”

But there are still many unknowns – is the virus travelling through the population at a low level, waiting to mutate into a more easily spreading virus? Are there more cases, as the Imperial researchers believe? And what is the animal host?

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said this is crucial to containing the outbreak.

“We really need more information about the likely animal reservoir and what testing has been done in the market. The same food going to that market could be going elsewhere.

“So – before we assume unrecognised person-to-person transmission is to blame for the spread – it could be that the animals which originally caused the outbreak are still coming into the food supply and bringing more outbreaks in the Wuhan area.