Then Vs Now: South Superstar Vijay's Evolution as an actor

Vijay is an amazing actor and he is also known as C. Joseph Vijay. He amazes us with his fabulous dance moves. He has become one of the most leading and highest-paid actors in Tollywood. He has won numerous awards for his work. He started his acting career when he was 10 years old. He played his first role in the 1984 film Vetri. Later on, he featured in Naalaiya Theerpu as a lead role in 1992.

He acted in several movies and achieved accolades for his work. His success is real proof of his evolution as an actor. He has always worked hard to take one step ahead of success. He is known for his roles in his movies and people love to watch him on screens. He is the real hero of Tollywood and looks handsome and dashing. He has given many hit films and has a huge fan following.

