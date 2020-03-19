‘their-side-is-just-not-good-enough’:-fatty

Just two rounds into the season, rugby league great Paul Vautin believes the Bulldogs are “not good enough” to keep themselves competitive in the 2020 premiership.

The Bulldogs notched their second loss in as many weeks on Thursday night in a listless 24 – 16 display against a revitalised Cowboys in the first match under the NRL’s fan lock-out era.

While it’s still early days, Vautin struggled to see where the Bulldogs could turn their trajectory around as they slump to last place on the ladder and edge dangerously close to another crippling start to the season.

“At this stage their side is just not good enough to win these games,” Vautin said.

The Cowboys succumb to their second loss of the season. (Getty) (Getty)

“They lack punch out wide, they haven’t got match winners.

“Watene-Zalezniak, he’s probably the gun and he played well tonight. But if he’s contained, you look through the back line and it’s like ‘Well who are you going to go to?”

Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston was equally at a loss to see how the Bulldogs could spark their season, but pointed the finger toward their halves pairing and a potential positional shakeup.

“Dallin doesn’t have a passer on him when he’s coming out the back,” he said. “Dallin’s a ball runner, he’s a winger, I think he’s best position is wing.

NRL Highlights: Bulldogs v Cowboys – Round 2

“Put Meaney at fullback and change the outside backs.

“Their forwards are standing up and doing as much work as they can, the halves are just struggling. When you’re playing like that, it’s very difficult for the forwards.”

There was a silver lining however in the form of Brandon Wakeham who commanded the field and inspired a late fight back from the dogs after Lachlan Lewis was hooked midway through the second half.

“When Wakeham took control in the last 20 minutes, the team looked far better,” Vautin said.

Drinkwater puts Cowboys into lead

Thurston agreed: “That’s probably an option there for Dean Pay to look at.”

One the other side of the field, Jason Taumalolo had a monster first half for the Cowboys, as they ran in four first-half tries to all but wrap the match up in the opening 40 minutes.

The Cowboys lock ran 304 metres in total according to Fox Sports Stats’ provisional numbers, the most by a forward in the NRL era as he beat his previous record of 301.