‘the-yogi-bear-show’-voice-actress-julie-bennett-dies-at-88-of-covid-19

Julie Bennett, a longtime voiceover performer and actress perhaps most known for her role as “Cindy Bear” in the classic Hanna-Barbera Yogi Bear cartoons, died March 31 from COVID-19. She was 88.

Her death was announced by talent agent and friend Mark Scroggs.

Bennett, who later became a personal manager under the name Marianne Daniels, began her career in animation voiceovers with roles on the “Fractured Fairy Tales” segments of The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show before being cast as Yogi’s girlfriend on The Yogi Bear Show. She reprised the Cindy character for the 1964 feature film Hey There It’s Yogi Bear and subsequent Yogi series, and had roles in other Hanna-Barbera projects, the 1962 feature Gay Purr-ee, various Mr. Magoo and Looney Tune cartoons, the 1963 short Transylvania 6-500, and Woody Allen’s 1966 What’s Up, Tiger Lily. Most recently, she voiced Aunt May Parker in 1997’s Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

Bennett also provided the voice for a talking Barbie Doll, according to Scroggs.

As an actress, Bennett made appearances on such TV series as Dragnet, Leave It To Beaver, Superman, Gunsmoke, Love American Style, The Tonight Show, The Side Caesar Show, and various Bob Hope specials. On one of the latter, she gave Olympic Gold Medalist Mark Spitz his first on-camera kiss in a sketch.

Bennett is survived by close friends Carol, Nick and Mark Scroggs. Donations can be made in her name to The Actors’ Fund.