The X Factor in sensational Simon Cowell snub at NTAs 2020 – as Ant and Dec eye record-breaking 19th consecutive win

Ant and Dec are eyeing a record-breaking 19th consecutive win in a row for the NTAs…whilst The X Factor has been sensationally snubbed following a tough year.

The Geordie duo are nominated (yet again) for Best TV presenter category – which they’ve won every year since 2001.

They’ll be competing in the category alongside Graham Norton, Bradley Walsh and co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby

It wasn’t such great news, however, for Simon Cowell as the X Factor failed to secure any nominations at all.

This is a bitter pill to swallow after the Syco mogul attempted to reinvigorate the aging show with both a celebrity spin-off and Little Mix rival The Band.

It misses out on a nomination in the Best Talent Show category, despite being nominated every previous year. It lost its spot to Dancing On Ice, Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice UK and perennial rival Strictly Come Dancing.

Elsewhere in the awards show, EastEnders’ Danny Dyer and Emmerdale’s Danny Miller lead the nominations. Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams will be replacing Dermot O’Leary as host too.

Whilst the regular format of the X Factor was rested for a year, we were treated to two new looks for the show last year.

A Celebrity spin-off was eventually won by TOWIE star Megan McKenna and X Factor: The Band, was supposed to directly compete with a similar show Little Mix are making with the BBC.

That didn’t seem to work, however, as The Band’s viewers switched off in droves – while the first episode was still airing.

The dive in ratings and now the NTAs snub isn’t great news for Cowell as he’s just sealed another five-year deal with ITV, although it remains unclear how long The X Factor itself will remain on-air.

There were previous reports that the show could go through yet another re-vamp this year as bosses seek to bring back normal auditions.

Is it too late though? ITV’s newest reality singing show The Masked Singer is already a bonafide hit in the ratings.

The NTAs 2020 are taking place on Tuesday 28 January 2020, live from London’s O2 Arena.





