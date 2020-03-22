the-wrecking-ball-singer-miley-cyrus-is-again-in-the-news,-but-this-time-it’s-because-of-her-dad.

You guys must know who Miley Cyrus is! She always seems to find a way to be in the news, be it for her Risqué music videos or her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Well, if you are not aware of her, let me enlighten you with some profound knowledge concerning her. She’s a 27 year old American singer and actress. Her life has been full of controversies, yet again she’s in the new but this time it’s because of her dad.

Teaching your parents about technology could be a little painstaking and Miley Cyrus proved it to be true.

During an Instagram show, hosted by her on Wednesday, the singer shared the fact that her 58-year-old father very recently bought himself an iPhone so he could video chat with his family amid the coronavirus outbreak fears. He apparently is strictly following the primary to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, which is social-distancing.

Source: Theo Wargo/WireImage

On the show, she said that her dad is crazy and that he already has two Blackberries as he says that it apparently equals to one iPhone Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were the guests.

Miley also didn’t shy away from revealing that her father, Billy Ray is stuck in Nashville while she is in lock-down in her mansion in California.

She also humoured about the fact that his father has to go to her grandmother’s house to FaceTime because her grandmother knows how to do it while he doesn’t.

Previously this week, Miley Cyrus launched her new IGTV series called Bright Minded: Live With Miley Cyrus which focuses on being a cheerful talk show to help viewers stay calm amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Give it a watch!