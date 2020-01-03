the-world’s-safest-airlines-for-2020-have-been-revealed

When it comes to flying, nice plane food and comfortable seating are often a priority but safety trumps everything else.

A new list has revealed the safest airlines for 2020… and there are some surprising results.

The roundup has crowned Quantas as the safest airline.

Airline safety and product review website AirlineRatings.com, is behind the safety table.

Every year it analyses 405 airlines to produce an annual list of the ones deemed the safest.

It takes into account a number of factors, including audits from aviation bodies and governments, crash and serious incident records, fleet age, financial position, pilot training and culture.

Quantas topped the list from 2014 to 2017 and has returned to the top spot this year.

Geoffrey Thomas, the editor-in-chief of Airline Ratings, said: ‘Qantas has been the lead airline in virtually every major operational safety advancement over the past 60 years and has not had a fatality in the pure-jet era.’

Following close behind Quantas is Air New Zealand, in second place. Taiwan’s EVA Air ranks third for 2020.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways came at fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The five other airlines to place in the top ten are Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Alaska Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Virgin Australia.

But a number of well-known airlines have failed to make the list at all.

Notably, British Airways and American Airlines – both of which made the 2019 list, have dropped off from this year’s roundup.

A list of the safest low-cost airlines has also been revealed, naming Air Arabia, Flybe, Frontier, HK Express, IndiGo, Jetblue, Volaris, Vueling, Westjet and Wizz as the top ten.





World’s safest airlines for 2020 revealed 1. Qantas



2. Air New Zealand



3. EVA Air



4. Etihad Airways



5. Qatar Airways



6. Singapore Airlines



7. Emirates



8. Alaska Airlines



9. Cathay Pacific



10. Virgin Australia



11. Hawaiian Airlines



12. Virgin Atlantic



13. TAP Air Portugal



14. SAS



15. Royal Jordanian



16. Swiss



17. Finnair



18. Lufthansa



19. Aer Lingus



20. KLM

