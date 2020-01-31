the-world-is-full-of-secrets

The World is Full of Secrets

Entertainment
Release Date:
October 31, 2019

Not Rated

Summary:

What’s the scariest story you know? An elderly woman-seemingly addressing us from the future-looks back on a harrowing night in the 1990s when she and a group of teenage girlfriends gathered for a sleepover to swap spooky tales and dabble in some occult mischief. But what begins as seemingly harmless adolescent fun is only a prelude to aWhat’s the scariest story you know? An elderly woman-seemingly addressing us from the future-looks back on a harrowing night in the 1990s when she and a group of teenage girlfriends gathered for a sleepover to swap spooky tales and dabble in some occult mischief. But what begins as seemingly harmless adolescent fun is only a prelude to a horror that remains tantalizingly unseen and unspoken. Unfolding in a trancelike haze of dreamy dissolves, spectral double exposures, and audacious long takes, this visually sublime fusion of avant-garde aesthetics and classic old-dark-house atmospherics bristles with the hushed, candlelit air of a séance.… Expand

Genre(s):

Drama, Horror

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
98 min

