the-wonder-woman-1984:-the-dc-movie’s-cast,-plot-and-all-the-latest-updates!-is-steve-trevor-really-back?-know-more!

The benevolent DC character – Wonder Woman, is all set to be back with Wonder Woman 1984. The American superhero film is based on the DC character Wonder Woman, and the movie marks the sequel to the Wonder Woman released in 2017.

The film is directed by Patty Jenkins, and the news about the sequel made rounds soon after the first installment released. The production wrapped filming in December 2018 and with an additional pack of shooting finally completed in July 2019, and now the movie is scheduled to be released soon.

The Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date

The makers announced the release of the movie on June 5, 2020, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the release date had to be pushed just like many other productions being put on hold because of the same. The movie is now scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020, hoping for a safer environment by then.

The Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer

A trailer has been dropped, fascinating the viewers even more. It is perfectly set in the time of eighties, leaving us in awe of the New Order’s Blue Monday song.

The Wonder Woman 1984 Cast

The movie features an ensemble cast of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince- Wonder Woman alongside Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Kristin Wiig, as Barbara Minerva- Cheetah. Chris Pine, Connie Neilsen, and surprisingly – Steve Trevor.

The Wonder Woman 1984 Plot

The film follows the story of Diana and her face off against Maxwell Lord, and her friend turned enemy Cheetah while she might also reunite with the love of her life – Steve Trevor. Yes, Steve Trevor is back, and that seems to be the most surprising element of the upcoming installment. We all witnessed how Steve blew himself up, sacrificing in order to save the world. We didn’t get to see his body, but Diana was seen mourning the unfortunate incident. Not only Steve is back, but he doesn’t even seem to have aged even a day.

The trailer dropped shots that show his connection with time (watches), so it can be suspected that this might have something to do with time travel, but we cannot be sure. It can also be presumed that this is a trick on Max and Cheetah’s part, or it might have a connection to Max’s promise of granting every wish of the shoppers. But what seems from the trailer is that Wonder Woman might have to suffer from some severe consequences for reuniting with Steve.

This remains a mystery to be unveiled, and fans highly await the movie’s release!