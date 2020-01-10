the-wolfe-tones’-rebel-song-come-out-ye-black-and-tans-hits-number-one-on-uk-itunes-charts

The Wolfe Tones’ version of Irish rebel song Come Out Ye Black And Tans has risen to the top of the UK iTunes charts.

The rebel song hit number one in the Irish streaming and downloads charts after plans to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) were shelved by the Irish government.

And now, Come Out Ye Black And Tans – which refers to the Black and Tans, the British paramilitary police auxiliary force of the RIC, notorious for police brutality and attacks on civilians – has landed the top spot on the UK iTunes charts too.

The Wolfe Tones have pledged all proceeds from the song to a homelessness charity as they reacted to the Dominic Behan song, which they recorded in 1972, rising to number one in both the UK and Ireland.

Harpist Brian Warfield tweeted: ‘The Wolfe Tones thank you all for your support of the campaign to stop the RIC/Black and Tans commemoration at Dublin Castle.

‘We will be donating the proceeds of the success you made by downloading “Come out ye Black and Tans” to the Peter McVerry Trust who do great work to aid the homeless in Ireland. Keep it going & well done to all! Kind Regards, Brian Warfield.’

When the song reached number one in Ireland, the band also tweeted: ‘Fine Gael got their answer.’

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan had announced that a controversial commemoration of 100 years since the start of the RIC would take place at Dublin Castle on 17 January.

However, after uproar due to the brutality of the Black and Tans (called so due their dark green and khaki uniforms) during Ireland’s war of independence, the event was called off, with

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin calling the event an ‘error in judgement’ by the government.

Come Out Ye Black And Tans references the history of Irish nationalism, the 1916 Easter Rising and the British Army, and links Irish struggles to those around the world, while it is specifically written about a dispute between Irish republicans and loyalists in 1920s Dublin.

The lyrics include: ‘Come out ye Black and Tans, come out and fight me like a man/ Show your wife how you won medals down in Flanders/ Tell them how the IRA made you run like hell away/ From the green and lovely lanes of Killashandra.’

The song achieved another resurgence in March 2019, when an episode of This Time With Alan Partridge featured Steve Coogan playing an Irish farmer who performed Come Out Ye Black And Tans, as well as When You Were Sweet Sixteen and The Men Behind The Wire, on the BBC.

At the end of the impromptu concert, Alan Partridge said: ‘Oh my God, that was like an advert for the IRA.’

The official UK and Ireland charts will be announced today, when it will be confirmed whether the Wolfe Tones made it into the official charts.





