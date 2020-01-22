the-witcher’s-season-1-breaks-netflix-records-with-most-amount-of-viewers-in-first-four-weeks-of-release

Netflix’s The Witcher has broken their records with over 76 million subscribers watching the show.

The streaming platform revealed that the views happened during the first four weeks which makes it the platform’s biggest opening season for a TV series so far, making it more popular than You.

Its record-breaking numbers came after Netflix changed how they calculated its viewership figures.

They used to calculate their views by seeing who had watched at least 70% of one episode of a series of a feature film.

Now, Netflix calculates its numbers based on accounts who have only played an episode or a film for as little as two minutes.

Netflix stated in a report: ‘Our new methodology is similar to the BBC iPlayer in their rankings based on ‘requests’ for the title, ‘most popular’ articles on The New York Times, which include those who opened the articles, and YouTube view counts.

‘This way, short and long titles are treated equally, levelling the playing field for all types of our content including interactive content, which has no fixed length.’

Meanwhile, before season two even arrives, Netflix confirmed The Witcher fans will be getting a new spin-off movie titled The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf.

Rumours went round after the name of the spin-off was listed on the Writers Guild of America West, according to reports on Redanian Intelligence.

The Witcher producer Beau DeMayo, who wrote the show’s third episode, Betrayer Moon, is behind Nightmare Of The Wolf and is also said to be writing one of the series two episodes.

The highly popular show landed on Netflix last month and showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich confirmed there were plans to create a second season before the first part even dropped.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, she said: ‘The second season of the story, you know the stories sort of progress in time and we’re in new places and new things.’

‘So we’re actually mostly shooting in the UK and season two, which is helpful for me because post-production is also in the UK,’ Lauren added.

‘We’re going to be down in one place for a bit, which will be nice.’

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.





