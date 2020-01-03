The Witcher’s confusing timelines explained – from Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer to what they mean for season 2

The Witcher promised to be Netflix’s big-budget answer to Game of Thrones when it launched at the end of last year.

But unlike Thrones, the series follows a semi-non-linear pattern as it tracks the stories of its three main characters; Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan).

What isn’t made clear to viewers is that, essentially, all three of these storylines all take place in a different period of time until they all more or less merge at the end of the first season.

If you’re like us, you probably didn’t even realise this was happening until mid-way through the eight episodes, where characters who you saw die in one timeline reappear alive and well in another.

If you’re still confused about all this, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

When do The Witcher’s timelines take place?

It’s easier to map the timelines featured in the show out in order of chronology to make it easier to understand.

So, in the timeline of the show – from past to future – they go:

Yennefer’s Origins – Past Geralt’s adventures – Present Princess Ciri’s escape – Future, if only slightly so.

Yennefer’s Origins

Introduced in the second episode of the series, Yennefer transforms (quite literally) from a hunchbacked outcast into a beautiful and powerful sorceress of the highest degree.

It’s during Yennefer’s trials and tribulations when she’s educated by Tissaia de Vries (MyAnna Buring) that we realise we’re actually following Yennefer’s adventures in the past, as Stegobor (Lars Mikkelsen) is not yet exiled and King Foltest (Shaun Dooley) is just a child.

Since Yennefer is a witch, however, she’s blessed with immortality, which means that her story can jump decades at a time. Which brings us nicely to…

Geralt’s Adventures

Geralt’s day-to-day job of hunting down monsters form the core timeline of the series, one that we can call its ‘present.’

As we said earlier, though, Geralt and Yennefer’s timelines soon meet up, since Yennefer is practically ageless.

In the present, the titular monster hunter has many run-ins with the fearsome Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May), the grandmother of Princess Ciri, who we see meet her untimely doom in the first episode’s opening scenes.

Much like Yennefer, Geralt is practically ageless too, so his present spans a good few decades, when he finally catches up to…

Princess Ciri’s Escape

Ciri is the MacGuffin of The Witcher – everyone wants her, or wants to know where she is, without really knowing why.

For Geralt, helping cure Ciri’s father of her curse allowed him to claim protection over the as-yet-unborn princess thanks to the Law of Surprise.

Ciri is also the first character we meet in the show, which can help explain why the timelines are so confusing from the off. Ciri’s opening episode sees her kingdom and family wiped out as she goes on the run, pursued by spies of the Nilfgaard empire.

As the series goes on, Yennefer and Geralt meet and fall in love and towards the end of the run, Geralt is finally tasked with helping to save the magical royal from evil forces.

What does all this mean for season two?

The endgame of The Witcher’s first season finally made its present catch up with its future – which means no more timelines! (For now at least.)

In the closing moments of the finale, Geralt finally meets Ciri, fulfilling his promise to her grandmother to protect her.

The only problem is, however, that Yennefer is nowhere to be found, disappearing after conjuring a massive amount of magic in order to protect Ciri.

Luckily, a second run was confirmed before the first had even aired – so there’s definitely more to come.

The Witcher season 1 is available to stream now on Netflix.





