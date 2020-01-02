the-witcher-star’s-bloodcurdling-screams-are-actually-her-own-and-we’re-shook

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The Witcher’s Freya Allan has revealed that she does all of Cirilla bloodcurdling screams herself and we are shook.

The 18-year-old actress, who plays the magical princess of Cintra, admitted that bosses of the new Netflix fantasy drama didn’t actually have to edit in fake shrieks – and boy is there a lot of them.

Ciri’s powers take the form of an impressive high-pitched scream and they get more and more forceful throughout the show’s eight episodes.

‘Oh, I did it all,’ Freya confessed. ‘All the screaming was mine. Like, I remember on set, the very first time I did the scream, we did a rehearsal, and the director came over and said, “Oh, we should have done a take.”

‘I don’t know what it is, but lots of the roles I’ve gotten into, I’ve had to do these huge screams, and so I’m kind of a pro in that.’

She continued to Comic Book: ‘Everyone always says that I do a really kind of, a quite piercing one, so yeah, it was all mine, and my throat was very, very sore by the end of it. But I mean, it was kind of fun as well.’

The extent of Ciri’s abilities is yet to be unearthed, but in the first episode, she yelled so loud that she caused the glasses on the table to shake.

The Witcher’s casting director Sophie Holland admitted that it was quite a long process in finding Ciri and have revealed they were ‘lucky’ to have found Freya.

‘To find a girl who was 16 and could convey in a really emotional way, the loss of her parents, the loss of her grandparents, being pushed out into this world that she doesn’t know and surviving on her own in a way that is completely alien to her,’ she told Metro.co.uk.

‘Imagine being 16, and trying to show that? When some 35-year-old actors would struggle, we knew she had to be special.

‘Thank goodness she walked into our room when she did. She’s brilliant.’

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.





