the-witcher-season-2:-will-anya-chalotra-return?-when-does-it-start?-everything-we-know-so-far

After getting hooked on the first series, anticipation for The Witcher season two is through the roof.

Following a (literally) explosive series finale, fans have been desperate to know what happens to Henry Cavill’s Geralt, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer and Freya Allen’s Ciri.

With the video game adaptation confirmed to return for a second series on Netflix before it even aired (now that’s confidence), we’ve been searching for clues on what to expect when The Witcher returns.

With showrunner Lauren S Hissrich and star Henry spilling the beans on season two, here’s everything we know so far:

Pre-production is kicking off soon

Variety reported that season two should begin filming in London in early 2020, with Henry Cavill then confirming that the team will be starting work imminently.

‘I have been enjoying my Christmas break, perhaps a little too much at some points, but now it is back to work,’ he said on Instagram, adding: ‘Pre-production will be starting very shortly on Witcher season two.’

Eek!

As for airing, the show is expected to return early in 2021 if things go ahead without a hitch.

At least you can binge watch the whole thing as many times as you want in the meantime.

Yennefer might not be dead after all

If you, like us, were horrified to see Yennefer die in the Battle of Sodden, there may be some good news on the horizon, as some fans think that the sorceress simply made herself disappear during her final moments.

However, Lauren doesn’t want people to get their hopes up fully, telling fans on Reddit: ‘We tried to always keep a “cost” to magic so that it couldn’t ever be an easy solution to a problem or circumstance.

‘In terms of Sodden, Nilfgaard’s use of fire magic – creating fire from nothing, literally from the chaos in their bodies – was meant to be the ultimate sacrifice for their kingdom. Like Fringilla’s shriveled [sic] hand to the millionth degree.’

The TV exec continued: ‘Yennefer, on the other hand, transfers the fire from the elven keep to her body; she isn’t creating it, just harnessing it. But it weakens her enough to allow for her disappearance.’

Geralt’s past will be revealed

Season two will see us get some backstory about Geralt and how he became the titular witcher.

‘You’ll learn a lot more about Geralt,’ showrunner Lauren told Business Insider. ‘You’ll get to know where he came from and why he is the person he is in season one.’

Now that sounds intriguing…

Things are also looking interesting for Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allen, who is ‘not looking backwards anymore or looking back at her family in Cintra anymore,’ after finally meeting Geralt in the finale’s closing moments.

‘She’s trying to build a new family,’ Lauren said.

Things are calming down (a bit) on the flashback front

Whereas the first season featured multiple timelines, things promise to calm down a little bit in season two and be ‘more focussed and linear’, which is good because our heads were really starting to hurt keeping track of them all.

‘The timelines in season one helped us deal with the logistical issue of telling Yennefer, Geralt, and Ciri’s stories at the same time, Lauren said.

‘We don’t have that issue in season two… as they’re all in the same time and place.

‘I feel like season two will be more focused and linear, but there are things we couldn’t fit in season one that I will want to return to in future seasons. We’ll continue to use flashbacks when we need it, or other devices.’

Wouldn’t be The Witcher without ‘em.

The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.





