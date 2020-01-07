the-witcher-season-2-starts-filming-next-month

The Witcher season 2 is scheduled to start production in February 2020, but it looks like the new season is coming to Netflix in 2021.

The Witcher is one of the biggest shows in the world right now after its premiere on Netflix at the end of last year. After millions of fans around the world binge-watched the first season, those fans are wondering when to expect The Witcher season 2 premiere on Netflix.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be quite a while before we see the next eight episodes of the series, but we heard some news fans of the Netflix original series will be excited to hear.

The Witcher season 2 starts production in February 2020, according to Redanian Intelligence. The official start date is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, but as the report notes, these production dates are often moved as things come up the closer they get to the start of filming.

It’s great that production is getting started this early after the release of the first season. That will, hopefully, reduce the amount of time between seasons, but as mentioned, fans should prep for a big gap.

There are so many things that go into making a big show like this. There are so many different locations used for production, and the show also uses a lot of CGI, which takes a lot of time to do correctly. Plus, this show has big action sequences, and that requires choreography, rehearsals, and more effort and time than most fans realize.

At the time of publishing, it looks like The Witcher season 2 will be added to Netflix in 2021. At the earliest, we’ll see the series in the spring of 2021, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Netflix saved this show for a summer or fall release in 2021. I’d like them to promote the show at San Diego Comic-Con again. That was super fun this year!

We’ll let you know more about the production status and release date of The Witcher season 2 when we find out. Stay tuned for more information!