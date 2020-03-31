The Witcher Season 2 Release date ,Cast and Expected Plot.Will it be delayed by COVID -19?

After the great success of The Witcher, fans are eagerly waiting to know when the second season hits the floor. The splendid performance of Geralt of Rivia (Herry Cavill) and Cirilla (Freya Allen) made the show prominent among spectators. We are providing all the information you need to know about the second season of The Witcher.

The Witcher is an American drama series created by Lauren Schmidt. The drama is based on books of the same name, authored by Andrzey Sapkoushi. The first season released in late 2019 on Netflix consisted of 8 episodes.

Good things knock the door of a person who waits with patience. So viewers have to wait till 2021 to experience the magic of season 2. The first season was released on December 20, 2019, and fans are demanding season 2 as soon as possible. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of season 2 is halted which impacts the release. However, Lauren Schmidst Hissrich has confirmed through Reddit that the new season will broadcast in 2021.

Cast Of Season 2:-

Season Will have more Cast alongside from Season 1. Here are the characters of the new season.

Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn will be seen as Vereena. Games of Thrones fame Kristofer Hivju will play the role of Nivellen. Thue Ersted Rasmussen will act as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne as Lydia and Hacia Simson as Francesa. Some Characters such as Queen Calanthe, Mousesack, and King Eist Tuirseach are expected in this season as they all die in Season One.

Expected Plot of The Witcher 2.

The first season was trembling around Sapkowshi’s last wish and Sword which is a collection of short stories. According to Lauren “A lot of what we have set up in season 1 will come into play in season 2”. It means Season 2 will starts where last Season ended.

Stick around for further updates.