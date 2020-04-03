“the-witcher-season-2”:-know-all-you-want-regarding-release-date,-plot,-and-cast!!!

Get ready to flip the coins because here comes another season of ‘The Witcher.’ It’s one of the most-watched fantasy drama series that involves monsters, magic, and destiny.

The arrival of the second season is a piece of great news for the Witcher fans. Anyway, the filming has been halted due to coronavirus. But don’t worry, the Witcher will be at your house soon enough.

Release date of The Witcher 2

There is no information regarding the release date. In an interview, the series creator and producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that they don’t have a target launch date and that they don’t want to rush the product since that doesn’t benefit anyone.

However, due to the coronavirus, the shooting has been postponed. So, we won’t be getting any news about the release until the end of 2020.

The cast of The Witcher 2

The casts of the upcoming season have been announced. They are:

Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer

Freya Allan as Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier

MyAnna Buring as Tissia

Tom Canton as Filavandrel

Lilly Cooper as Murray

Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin

Eamon Farren as Cahir

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

Terence Maynard as artorius

Lars Mikkelson as Stregabor

Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla

Royce Pierreson as Istredd

Wilson Rodjou Pujalte as Dara

Anna Sheffer as Truss Merigold

Therica Wilson as Sabrina

We must talk about the additional casts too. Because Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormount in the Game of Thrones will be a part of the next season.

Kristofer will be playing as a man who turned into a monster, Nivellen.

Other additional casts involve

Yasen Atour as Coen

Agnes Bjorn as Vereena

Paul Bullion as Lambert

Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne as Lydia

Mercia Simson as Francesca

Kim Bodnia as Vasemir

The plot of The Witcher 2

At the end of season 1, we were witnessed to see Geralt finally uniting with Ciri. And it was based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny from the Witcher’s Saga.

The upcoming season will be based on Blood of Elves and Time Of Contempt. Geralt and Ciri will be traveling to Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of the witchers. They will be facing Nivellen, a man who turned into a monster.

We will also be able to see the transformation of Ciri as a great fighter too. So are you excited for the next season?