“the-witcher-season-2”:-know-all-you-want-regarding-release-date,-plot,-and-cast!!!

Get ready to flip the coins because here comes another season of ‘The Witcher.’ It’s one of the most-watched fantasy drama series that involves monsters, magic, and destiny.
The arrival of the second season is a piece of great news for the Witcher fans. Anyway, the filming has been halted due to coronavirus. But don’t worry, the Witcher will be at your house soon enough.
Release date of The Witcher 2
There is no information regarding the release date. In an interview, the series creator and producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said that they don’t have a target launch date and that they don’t want to rush the product since that doesn’t benefit anyone.
However, due to the coronavirus, the shooting has been postponed. So, we won’t be getting any news about the release until the end of 2020.
The cast of The Witcher 2
The casts of the upcoming season have been announced. They are:
Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia
Anya Chalotra as Yennefer
Freya Allan as Ciri
Joey Batey as Jaskier
MyAnna Buring as Tissia
Tom Canton as Filavandrel
Lilly Cooper as Murray
Jeremy Crawford as Yarpin
Eamon Farren as Cahir
Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz
Terence Maynard as artorius
Lars Mikkelson as Stregabor
Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla
Royce Pierreson as Istredd
Wilson Rodjou Pujalte as Dara
Anna Sheffer as Truss Merigold
Therica Wilson as Sabrina
We must talk about the additional casts too. Because Kristofer Hivju, who played the role of Tormount in the Game of Thrones will be a part of the next season.
Kristofer will be playing as a man who turned into a monster, Nivellen.
Other additional casts involve
Yasen Atour as Coen
Agnes Bjorn as Vereena
Paul Bullion as Lambert
Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel
Aisha Fabienne as Lydia
Mercia Simson as Francesca
Kim Bodnia as Vasemir
The plot of The Witcher 2
At the end of season 1, we were witnessed to see Geralt finally uniting with Ciri. And it was based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny from the Witcher’s Saga.
The upcoming season will be based on Blood of Elves and Time Of Contempt. Geralt and Ciri will be traveling to Kaer Morhen, the ancestral home of the witchers. They will be facing Nivellen, a man who turned into a monster.
We will also be able to see the transformation of Ciri as a great fighter too. So are you excited for the next season?