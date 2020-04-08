“the-witcher-season-2”-is-in-plan-but-the-streaming-will-take-time:-the-recent-updates-are-here!!!

Grab your swords and get ready to fight some witches. Season 2 of The Witcher has been officially confirmed. And the good news is it will have more seasons further, which is affirmed by the showrunner Lauren Hissrich.

Release date

Even before the launch of season 1, Lauren announced that it would be renewed for the second season. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two.

I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us”.

However, there is no confirmation of an official release date on Netflix. Production seems altered because of the ongoing Corona pandemic. With IGN, Hissrich said,” The truth is, [The Witcher] is an enormous show, and it takes a long time, and we realized that in Season 1 we were smashing down a lot of the post-production process.”

So season 2 can come in late 2020 or next year. They are actually testing which character suits better and deciding them according to the storyline.

What to expect?

The first season was based on the collection of short stories of Sapkowski’s The Last Wish and the Sword of Destiny. Next season will utilize the leftover stories and novel Witcher Saga by Blood of Elves.

Geralt from Blood of Elves text protection training of Freya Allan’s Ciri, season 2 will show some more action, witch hunting, and sword fighting.

Cast

Superman’s lead Henry Cavill will be back as titular witcher Geralt of Rivia along with Freya Allan. The deadline is February 2020 came out with the confirmation that Kim Bodnia is going to portray Golden Age Witcher, who is also Geralt’s father figure, Vesemir.