the-witcher-is-officially-netflix’s-most-watched-new-show-ever

The Witcher is officially the most-watched new show on Netflix ever in its first four weeks.

According to the Netflix Q4 earnings report, Netflix shared that 76 million households watched The Witcher after its first season premiered on Netflix on Friday, Dec. 20. That’s a staggering number for a new Netflix show, and there are a few reasons for that.

First of all, The Witcher is easily one of the most-hyped Netflix shows ever. Before its premiere, Netflix packed thousands of fans into Hall H for the San Diego Comic-Con panel this summer. There were tons of fans waiting to see this series from its announcement.

Netflix also gave the series a great release date. The winter holidays are a great time to drop new shows because so many people are off work around that time, which means they have more time to stream.

Netflix also announced a change in how they are counting viewers in these totals. Basically, under the old rules, Netflix counted a viewer as someone who watched 70 percent of an episode or film. According to the earnings report, Netflix is now defining a viewer as someone who watches at least two minutes of a show or movie.

I have to assume that The Witcher would still be the most-watched new Netflix original ever over its first month, so it’s not like Netflix is juking the stats to make it seem like the show is more popular than it is. They are simply just changing how they are calculating and presenting the information.

Obviously, there are some problems with this metric in presenting an accurate description of who is really “watching,” but I don’t know if there’s a perfect metric out there to help the public understand who is streaming new shows and movies.

We’ve seen bigger viewership numbers from Netflix original movies and some returning shows like Stranger Things, but this is awesome for a new show. If anything, it means Netflix convinced enough people to start watching the series.

The Witcher is coming back for season 2! Unfortunately, we’ll probably have to wait until 2021 to see the new season.