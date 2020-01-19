the-witcher-is-getting-a-500k-reprint-thanks-to-its-popularity-on-netflix

With season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher still over a year away, some fans are looking to find out what’s next sooner rather than later, which makes the book series the perfect place to start.

If you’re trying to get your hands on a copy of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher, it just got a lot easier. The Witcher‘s publisher, Orbit, announced last Tuesday that its “US division is currently reprinting over 500,000 copies to meet the exceptional demand.” Orbit also stated that interest in the novels has “increased steadily” since the Netflix series was announced and has had “phenomenal” sales since the series dropped, leading to the reprint.

In Netflix’s end of year roundup, it tweeted that The Witcher was one of the most popular series of the year and the second most popular TV series on Netflix in the US. With so many people watching the show, reading the books, and playing the games, Sapkowski’s fantastical saga has made a lasting impression on the fantasy genre. With the show filling the high fantasy void that many viewers had since Game of Thrones ended, it’s no wonder that the same fans are looking toward the Witcher saga in-between seasons.

The Witcher was first published in Sapkowski’s native Polish throughout the 90s before the first book, The Last Wish, was published in the US in 2008. In addition to the tales in The Last Wish, the second collection of short stories, Sword of Destiny, make up the majority of storylines in the first season. So while we wait for season two, if you just have to know what happens, Blood of Elves is the place to start.

If you’re looking to get a copy of the Witcher novels right away, a digital purchase is the fastest mainstream option while the books are being reprinted. While it’s currently available on Amazon for Kindle and through Audible, anyone looking to save eight bucks would be better off checking with their local library—many offer free reading apps like OverDrive and cloudLibrary that will likely have the entire Witcher saga in addition to the tie-in graphic novels based on the video game.

While ebooks and audiobooks are perfectly fine ways of tiding yourself over until The Witcher season 2, many people can’t pass up the feeling of a physical book in hand. This is another opportunity to check with your local library since it’ll likely have multiple copies of the books already available, which might be easier for some than waiting for the physical books to be back in stock in stores and online.

