the-witcher:-game-of-thrones’-the-night-king-star-reveals-epic-bts-video-of-anya-chalotra-and-henry-cavill-battle-sequence

The Witcher fans have been treated to an epic behind-the-scenes video from the gruelling preparation for one of Anya Chalotra and Henry Cavill’s most extraordinary fight sequences as Yennefer and Geralt.

An unlikely source in Game of Thrones villain The Night King – actual name Vladimir Furdik – shared the clip with his 21,400 followers. Why? Vladimir choreographed the whole thing.

The video shows two stand-ins replacing Anya and Henry at a warehouse where they’re attacked by an onslaught of extras who are slightly less terrifying in tracksuit bottoms and T-shirts than the armed warriors in the caves where the battle sequence takes place, featuring a bizarrely timed snog from Geralt and Yennefer.

Geralt and Yennefer fight prep. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/4oi6jdImPX — Vladimír Furdík (@VladimirFurdik) January 1, 2020

Henry confirmed Netlfix actually allowed him to do all of his own stunts, despite previous advice from Tom Cruise while filming Mission Impossible: Fallout , while Anya used a stunt double for some of the eight episode fantasy epic.

Anya, 23, has emerged as the breakout star from The Witcher which comes as no surprise to casting director Sophie Holland who revealed to Metro.co.uk that auditioning for the series revolved around the actress rather than its lead Henry. Which is unheard of.

While she may have roped in a double for some of the gruelling sequences, the Brit refused a body double for her sex scenes.

‘I had a body double for the sex scenes, and she was always there. Flora,’ she told us.

‘But I didn’t, I only used her for the first sex scene because I realised very quickly in that first sex scene that actually, I didn’t feel comfortable anyone else portraying Yennefer, because it’s still acting isn’t it?

‘I found [watching] that really hard, so if we were going to talk about the sex scenes then it would be how we were best going to film them, so that I was comfortable and you’d get you’d still get what we needed for the story to move on.’

