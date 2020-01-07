the-witcher-fans-start-petition-to-make-geralt-and-jaskier-a-couple

Fans of The Witcher have launched a petition in a bid to make Geralt and Jaskier (aka Dandelion) as a couple option in the game.

The massively successful franchise – which currently stands as a book series, computer game series and now a TV series – has never mentioned them as a couple.

In the series, Geralt (Henry Cavill) is seen romantically linked to Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and that’s the typical connection that runs throughout all the various formats.

However, one fan of the game is hoping Jaskier (Joey Batey), who is known as Dandelion in the books, could get a look in as an option for the show’s LGBT fans due to his close connection to the monster hunter.

In the petition, they wrote: ‘The goal of this petition is to get CD Projekt to create another Witcher game, in the same vain as the current trilogy, but have Geralt and Dandelion (Jaskier) as couple.

‘The relationship between Geralt and Dandelion is a very unique and comedic one that has been portrayed very well in the books, games and most recently the Netflix series.’

‘Their relationship is one of contrast where Geralt takes the role as a dark moody character and his, probably best, friend and occasional side kick is often utilized as the comedic release,’ they continue.

‘It is clear that, even though Geralt tries to hide it, the care about each other and have genuine respect for each other. This unique relationship has the potential to be a beautiful and very comedic story.’

‘We know it is a bit unrealistic to create this as an entire standalone game so we will be willing to accept a DLC [downloadable content] for The Witcher 3 where Dandelion is a romantic option,’ they conclude.

Obviously, this has sparked debate among fans who are either up for the pair experiencing a homosexual relationship, or against it seeing as they are both shown in heterosexual romantic and sexual relationships across all formats.

One signee wrote: ‘Seeing a gay romance options help validate gay persons. This might help give someone the validation they need to feel accepted in an environment where they aren’t accepted and can’t be themselves.’

Another added: ‘Having one LGBT option is not forcing an agenda, and inclusivity is never a bad thing.’

Series showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has recently spoken out about the ‘undertones’ of the pair’s friendship, and told Digital Spy: ‘These are men who…one of them is very passionate, and very creative, and is able to express his feelings; and one is not at all

‘But they both ultimately love each other very much.’

The Witcher is available now on Netflix.





