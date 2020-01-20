the-witcher-director-accidentally-hints-game-of-thrones-star-is-joining-cast-in-deleted-post

Tormund from Game Of Thrones barely got a look in in the last (famously disastrous) season of the fantasy HBO series.

But fear not, all you fans of the ginger-bearded stallion.

If rumours are to be believed, then Kristofer Hivju – the actor who plays him – might be appearing in season two of The Witcher.

Speculation kicked off when The Witcher director Stephen Surjik accidentally mentioned Kristofer on a Witcher related Instagram post.

Oo, we love a social media blunder!

He used a number of hashtags in the snap, including ‘Witcher Netflix’, ‘Henry Cavill’, ‘Anya Chalotra’ and ‘Kristofer Hivju’.

Kristofer was in no way linked to the first season of the Netflix show like the other two actors who Surjik mentioned.

Then, Surjik deleted the post, which only made everyone even more excited.

And THEN, it emerged that Kristofer’s only gone and followed three Witcher-related social media accounts recently.

Now, we don’t want to be presumptuous but…

The Witcher has become an overnight success and was even named the most streamed Netflix series in the UK of 2019.

The fantasy series, starring Henry Cavill, had fans binge watching in their droves following its launch on 20 December.

And since showrunner Lauren S Hissrich spilled the beans on season two, it seems filming will start for the new series early this year.

As for airing, the show is expected to return early in 2021 if things go ahead without a hitch.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Kristofer’s reps for comment.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Victoria Beckham teases husband David for laying out his clothes as they take over Paris Fashion Week

MORE: Love Island spin-off star who attempted suicide accuses ITV of neglect





