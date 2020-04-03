‘The Wind of Winter’ Release Date.Finally R.R martin hints regarding launch of Book.

Lovers of George R.R Martin have been waiting for a long time for his upcoming fiction The Winds of Winter. He is also the author of Popular Games of Thrones.

Wind of Winter will be the sixth novel of A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Bookworms are eagerly waiting to lay their hands on the sixth book. Earlier, the fifth book ‘A Dance with Dragon’ was released in the year 2011 and George is Working on Wind of Winter since then.

The 71-year-old author is getting more time to complete the Novel in a period of self-quarantine. As his blog post says that he is writing every day to finish the novel as soon as possible. However, in a blog post, Martin said: “If I don’t have THE WINDS OF WINTER in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for WorldCon 2020, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done.

As Martin told through the blog post that he will complete the book before WorldCon 2020, so it is expected that Wind of Winter will hit stores in late 2020. However, the official release date is yet to be disclosed. Coronavirus can also affect the publishing of the book due to lockdown.

Updates!!!

George R.R Martin conferred with a master of ceremonies in a Science fiction Convection held every year in all over the country. Air New Zealand has offered a free-flying to R.R Martin so that he can finish his Novel ‘Winds of Winter’. COVID-19 quarantine helping him to finish the novel quicker than anticipated.

Don’t worry fiction lovers! You will definitely have the book in your hands by the end of the year.