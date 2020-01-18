the-wiggles-star-recovering-after-suffering-cardiac-arrest-onstage-at-sydney-bushfire-relief-concert

The Wiggles star Greg Page is recovering in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Sydney bushfire relief concert.

The singer, who was one of the founding members and known to fans as the Yellow Wiggle, fell in front of the audience when he was walking off stage at the end of the hour and a half performance.

Thankfully, Greg looked to be in high spirits in a snap posted to the band’s official Twitter page. Sat in his hospital bed, the 48-year-old gave the camera a grin and a thumbs up.

‘We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes,’ the post read. ‘He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from around the world.

‘Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds.’

Following the incident, members of the band performed CPR on him and an off-duty nurse used a defibrillator in attempts to resuscitate him, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The performance was in aid of the Australian Red Cross and the New South Wales Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service.

Fans were left concerned when the band tweeted: ‘Update: At the end of the show this evening there was a medical incident off stage involving Greg Page.

‘Medics were called immediately and he was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment. We will provide more information as it comes to hand.’

They later added that he was recovering, with the photo of the star being a welcome sight for fans hours later.

‘Ive long outgrown the show but I’m glad hes doing alright. Especially knowing how it all went down,’ one fan responded.

Another added: ‘Love you Greg! So so proud of you for putting your absolute everything into last night,’ with one more saying: ‘Get well Greg. Thanks to my daughter I’ve seen every Wiggles show 17,000 times. But still love you guys!’

Greg is a founding and long-time member of the band, featuring in the group from 1991 to 2006 and 2012 to 2013.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Ninja gives surprise £23,000 bushfire donation to Australian YouTuber

MORE: Kaley Cuoco cuddles up to dog Norman as she shares devastation at animals dying in Australian wildfires





