The whole global economy might tank if the virus festers: Shubhaavi Choksey

Although Shubhaavi Choksey is not shooting for Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, given the ongoing lockdown, she is still in constant touch with the core group of actors and creative.

“I know where they are, and they know all about me. We also stay in touch via video calls,” says the lovely actress to IWMBuzz.com.

Shubhaavi is not bothered about how much this shooting disruption affects the rating in the coming weeks. “For the moment TRP is not that important, the whole global economy might tank if the virus festers. Every debate has its own time and place.”

For Shubhaavi, the enforced stay at home has come as a blessing in disguise, “It is allowing me to spend quality time with family. Luckily my hubby had just returned home from his tour before the outbreak. Having said that, my young son is having a tough time cooped up indoors. Being a positive person, I always try to find the silver lining in the dark cloud. So this stoppage of work can be interpreted as a way to pause our mindless rush. We can sit at our window and watch mother nature at her best, i.e., birds chirping away.”

