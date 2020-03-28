the-who-delay-north-american-‘moving-on!’-tour-until-fall

The Who are the latest act to postpone their upcoming spring tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, with Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey delaying their North American trek until the fall of 2020.

“The April and May stops on The Who’s Moving On! Tour are proactively being rescheduled to the fall/autumn out of an abundance of caution. As soon as we have the dates finalized we’ll share the updated schedule, and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for your understanding,” the Who’s website posted Friday.

“Both Pete and Roger – and the rest of The Who band – cannot wait to get out there and be with you all and share in some great music. Long live rock.”

The Moving On! Tour’s North American leg was scheduled to begin April 21st and included the band’s first Cincinnati-area concert since December 3rd, 1979, when 11 people died during a stampede outside the Who’s show. The dates also included a trio of rescheduled gigs and a six-night residency at Las Vegas’ the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Who are also booked to headline this year’s New Orleans Jazz Fest, which similarly moved from its April 30th start date to a to-be-announced weekend in the fall.