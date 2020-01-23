the-welkin-review,-national’s-littelton-theatre:-so-many-distinctive-female-voices,-so-beautifully-designed,-but-a-bit-like-giving-birth

Lucy Kirkwood’s new play begins with a startling tableau. Twelve women, each individually back-lit, are depicted hard at work, washing clothes, feeding children, sewing linen. There are no words, only the slosh, slap and grind of their labour that oppressively grows slowly louder. It’s Suffolk, in 1759, and this is the inescapable lot of rural women: to toil and to suffer, unheard, unseen.

Yet Kirkwood devises an alternative story. Her 12 women, who include Maxine Peake as the local proto-feminist midwife, Elizabeth Luke, are to deliberate on whether a young woman, Sally Poppy, convicted of killing an 11 year old girl, is pregnant, potentially saving her from the hangman’s noose. Within the elegant confines of a Georgian townhouse, where only one man is present but obliged to remain silent, the women are given free reign to speak.

Among talk of useless husbands and unwanted sex, they cheerfully swap experiences of pregnancy, labour, miscarriage and menopause. There is talk of craving onions, of leaking breasts, of exceptional pain and unfathomable love. This is the unwritten history of female maternal experience, delivered with bracing sisterly candour, and it’s extraordinary to hear.

So why is The Welkin a bit of a slog? As her jurors deliberate on whether the chained, spitting, scowlingly unrepentant Sally (Ria Zmitrowicz, outstanding) is lying (most think she is, even pumping her breasts to prove they don’t contain milk), Kirkwood sets up the competing forces of the age. Science is pitted against superstition; male expertise against female experience; an inadequate legal system against mob hunger for justice.