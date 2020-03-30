the-weeknd’s-‘blinding-lights’-lands-at-no.-1,-ending-roddy-ricch’s-11-week-run-on-top

For a good portion of 2020, Roddy Ricch has been enjoying a tremendous run at the top of the charts. Last week, “The Box” spent its 11th week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, which put him in some historically significant company. He was going for a twelfth week, but he’s going to have to wait for that, because now there’s a new No. 1 song: The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has risen to the top of the Hot 100.

[email protected] officially earns his fifth career No. 1 song on the #Hot100 this week, with “Blinding Lights.”

— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 30, 2020

All of @theweeknd’s No. 1 hits on the #Hot100:

Can’t Feel My FaceThe HillsStarboyHeartlessBlinding Lights

— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) March 30, 2020

The song was likely catapulted to the No. 1 spot thanks to the release of After Hours, which itself debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With its place at the top of the April 4-dated chart, “Blinding Lights” has become The Weeknd’s fifth No. 1 single, following “Heartless,” “Starboy,” “The Hills,” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” Therefore, After Hours is now The Weeknd’s second album to yield two No. 1 singles, after Beauty Behind The Madness.

“Blinding Lights” is also just the fourth song of the year to go No. 1, after “The Box,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Meanwhile, “Heartless” is still faring well, as it ranks at No. 4 on the new chart.

The Weeknd’s latest chart-topping song comes just after he unveiled a trio of new tracks as part of the After Hours deluxe edition.

After Hours is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.

