The Weeknd Once Ordered A Dozen Board Games On Postmates In One Night

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
the-weeknd-once-ordered-a-dozen-board-games-on-postmates-in-one-night

With his new album After Hours garnering praise for returning The Weeknd’s sound back to his druggy Trilogy days, it turns out the Canadian singers lives a much healthier lifestyle than it sounds like in his songs. In the latest episode of Postmates’ artist-based series The Receipt, The Weeknd reveals that his nights are filled with a lot less all-night partying and lot more party games like Pictionary, Code Names, and and Taboo, while he seemingly traded in a cocaine diet for a plant-based one.

Among the orders The Weeknd has placed on Postmates, some standouts include an order of Big Boggle, Catchphrase, Code Names, Connect Four, Mancala, Operation, Pictionary, Scattergories, Taboo, and Uno Deluxe from Barnes & Noble all in one night, a single cup of orange juice from The Nook Restaurant at 10 AM (his smallest order), and the bandages he’s been wearing on his nose for this album’s promo cycle after he forgot them for his Saturday Night Live performance.
He also ordered the black gloves from his “Blinding Lights” video on Postmates, as well as his go-to in-studio meal: Veggie bites from Crossroads and an Impossible burger from Vow Burger. Call Of Duty is in there twice, too — he ordered Advanced Warfare from GameStop in 2016, then Black Ops 4 in 2018.
After Hours is out now on Republic Records. Get it here.

You May Also Like

the-nba-2k-league-will-hold-a-tournament-where-fans-could-take-on-pros-for-money

The NBA 2K League Will Hold A Tournament Where Fans Could Take On Pros For Money

pretend-you’re-outside-enjoying-spring-by-sipping-these-wheat-beers

Pretend You’re Outside Enjoying Spring By Sipping These Wheat Beers

all-the-best-new-rap-music-to-have-on-your-radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

hbo-now-april-highlights-(including-mark-ruffalo’s-limited-series-and-a-show-from-phoebe-waller-bridge)

HBO Now April Highlights (Including Mark Ruffalo’s Limited Series And A Show From Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *